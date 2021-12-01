Carl David Wilbanks Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $638.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

