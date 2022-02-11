Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

ETF Daily News Team

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $684.00.

CABGY stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

