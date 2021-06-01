Carlyle Group Inc (CG): Price Down $-0.42 (-0.96)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.4 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CG
Currently, CG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row CG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
CG ranks 220th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
CG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, CG’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CG’s price action over the past 90 days.
For CG News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on CG may find value in this recent story:
PNB Housing hits upper circuit as Aditya Puri, Carlyle line up to pick up stake
Carlyle and its affiliated funds will invest up to Rs 3,185 crore in the housing finance company through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants at a price of Rs 390 per share, a discount of nearly 11 per cent to Fridays closing price.
