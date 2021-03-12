Carlyle Group Inc (CG): Price Now Near $36.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CG

At the moment, CG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CG has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CG’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.86%) from the day prior. CG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Carlyle Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

