Carlyle Group Inc (CG): Price Up $0.26 (0.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CG

At the moment, CG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CG has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CG’s price is up $0.26 (0.71%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CG’s price action over the past 90 days.

