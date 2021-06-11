CARRIER GLOBAL Corp (CARR): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.23 (-0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CARR

At the time of this writing, CARR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CARR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CARR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CARR ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

CARR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CARR’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.13%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CARR has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CARR’s price action over the past 90 days.