CARRIER GLOBAL Corp (CARR): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.23 (-0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CARR
At the time of this writing, CARR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CARR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CARR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
CARR ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.
CARR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, CARR’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.13%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CARR has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CARR’s price action over the past 90 days.
For CARR News Traders
Investors and traders in CARR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
BBG: Maersk narrows bidders for $1bn cold container unit
BLOOMBERG reports: China International Marine Containers Group Co. and Midea Group Co. are among suitors entering into the next round of bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk A/Ss refrigerated container business, which could be valued at as much as $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. US air conditioning giant Carrier Global Corp. and transport temperature-control systems manufacturer Thermo King Corp. are also proceeding into the second round, the people said. The post BBG: Maersk narrows bidders for $1bn cold container unit appeared first on The Loadstar .
