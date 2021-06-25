CARRIER GLOBAL Corp (CARR): Price Now Near $46.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CARR

At the time of this writing, CARR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Machinery stocks, CARR ranks 40th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CARR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CARR’s price is up $0.27 (0.57%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CARR has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CARR’s price action over the past 90 days.