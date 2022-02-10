Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

