Carscom Inc (CARS): Price Now Near $13.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CARS

At the time of this writing, CARS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.98%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CARS ranks 177th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CARS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CARS’s price is up $0.28 (2.05%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row CARS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CARS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CARS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CARS: Daily RSI Analysis For CARS, its RSI is now at 100.

CARS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

