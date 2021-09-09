Carters Inc (CRI): Price Now Near $100.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CRI

Currently, CRI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.72 (1.75%) from the hour prior. CRI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CRI ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Apparel stocks.

CRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CRI’s price is up $1.8 (1.83%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CRI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Carters Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CRI: Daily RSI Analysis CRI’s RSI now stands at 37.1134.

CRI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

