Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Aflac stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).