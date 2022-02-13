Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

