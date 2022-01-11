Casa Systems Inc (CASA): Price Now Near $5.21; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CASA

Currently, CASA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CASA has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CASA ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

CASA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CASA’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.76%) from the day prior. CASA has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CASA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CASA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CASA: Daily RSI Analysis For CASA, its RSI is now at 0.

CASA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

