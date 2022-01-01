Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.07.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

