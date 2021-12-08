Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST): Price Now Near $84.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CWST

Currently, CWST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.74 (-0.87%) from the hour prior. CWST has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CWST; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Almost Nothing stocks, CWST ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CWST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CWST’s price is down $-0.73 (-0.86%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Casella Waste Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CWST: Daily RSI Analysis For CWST, its RSI is now at 15.7407.

CWST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

