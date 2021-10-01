Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY): Price Now Near $186.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CASY

At the time of this writing, CASY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CASY has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CASY ranks 134th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

CASY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CASY’s price is down $-1.8 (-0.96%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CASY has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Caseys General Stores Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CASY: Daily RSI Analysis CASY’s RSI now stands at 17.2956.

CASY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

