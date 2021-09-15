Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY): Price Up $0.27 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CASY

At the moment, CASY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. CASY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CASY ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

CASY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CASY’s price is up $0.27 (0.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Caseys General Stores Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CASY: Daily RSI Analysis For CASY, its RSI is now at 57.4904.

CASY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CASY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CASY may find value in this recent story:

