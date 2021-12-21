Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY): Price Up $1.6 (0.83)% Over Past Day, Up $1.6 (0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CASY

At the time of this writing, CASY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.6 (0.83%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CASY has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CASY ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

CASY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CASY’s price is up $1.6 (0.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CASY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CASY: Daily RSI Analysis For CASY, its RSI is now at 78.9104.

CASY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

