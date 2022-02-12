Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $39,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

SAVA opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

