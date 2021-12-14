Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA): Price Now Near $44.07; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAVA

At the moment, SAVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SAVA ranks 248th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SAVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SAVA’s price is down $-0.65 (-1.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cassava Sciences Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SAVA: Daily RSI Analysis For SAVA, its RSI is now at 23.7342.

SAVA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error