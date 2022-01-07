Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $363.10

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.10 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.88). Castings shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.88), with a volume of 65,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, assumed coverage on Castings in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.14) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of £159.52 million and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.66 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Castings’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Castings Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

