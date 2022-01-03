Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.75 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

