Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CATY

At the time of this writing, CATY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CATY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CATY ranks 95th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

CATY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CATY’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CATY has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CATY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CATY: Daily RSI Analysis For CATY, its RSI is now at 33.5196.

CATY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

