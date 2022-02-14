Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $13.16 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 308,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $427,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

