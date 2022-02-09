Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVCO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.45 and its 200 day moving average is $268.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

