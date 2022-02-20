CBC.network (CBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,152.00

Body

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $44,152.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00106365 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.