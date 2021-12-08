Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

