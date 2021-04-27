Cbre Group Inc (CBRE): Price Down $-0.4 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.24 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CBRE

At the time of this writing, CBRE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (0.29%) from the hour prior. CBRE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CBRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CBRE’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.48%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cbre Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

