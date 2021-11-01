CDK Global Inc (CDK): Price Now Near $44.51; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CDK

Currently, CDK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.64%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CDK has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on CDK; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CDK ranks 113th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CDK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CDK’s price is up $0.99 (2.27%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CDK has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CDK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CDK: Daily RSI Analysis CDK’s RSI now stands at 100.

CDK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For CDK News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CDK may find value in this recent story:

CDK Global (CDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the companys earnings conference call can do so using this link. CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its []

