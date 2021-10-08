CDK Global Inc (CDK): Price Up $0.48 (1.1)% Over Past Day, Up $0.22 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CDK

At the time of this writing, CDK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CDK has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CDK ranks 72nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CDK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CDK’s price is up $0.48 (1.1%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row CDK has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. CDK Global Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CDK: Daily RSI Analysis CDK’s RSI now stands at 100.

CDK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

