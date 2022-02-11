CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles