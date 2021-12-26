CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors