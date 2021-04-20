CDW Corp (CDW): Price Now Near $181.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CDW

At the moment, CDW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.11 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CDW has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CDW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CDW’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.37%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CDW has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. CDW Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

