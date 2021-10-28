Cedar Fair L P (FUN): Price Down $-0.55 (-1.19)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FUN

At the moment, FUN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, FUN ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FUN’s price is down $-0.55 (-1.19%) from the day prior. FUN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FUN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FUN: Daily RSI Analysis For FUN, its RSI is now at 0.

FUN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

