Celanese Corp (CE): Price Up $2.31 (1.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.87 (0.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CE

At the moment, CE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.87 (0.57%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CE’s price is up $2.31 (1.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Celanese Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

