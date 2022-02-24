Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

