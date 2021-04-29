Celestica Inc (CLS): Price Now Near $8.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CLS

At the moment, CLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (2.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CLS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, CLS ranks 91st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CLS’s price is down $-0.35 (-4.12%) from the day prior. CLS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Celestica Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

News traders keeping an eye on CLS may find value in this recent story:

Celestica (CLS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica (CLS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.76% and 0.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

