Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT): Price Down $-0.2 (-2.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.2 (-2.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CLBT

At the time of this writing, CLBT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-2.92%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, CLBT ranks 115th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CLBT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CLBT’s price is down $-0.2 (-2.92%) from the day prior. CLBT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cellebrite DI Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CLBT: Daily RSI Analysis CLBT’s RSI now stands at 1.6667.

CLBT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

