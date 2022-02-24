Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLSN opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

See Also