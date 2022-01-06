Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 578.87 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?