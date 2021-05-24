Cemex Sab De Cv (CX): Price Now Near $8.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CX

Currently, CX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CX ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

CX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CX’s price is up $0.14 (1.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CX’s price action over the past 90 days.