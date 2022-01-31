Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $384.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

