Centene Corp (CNC): Price Down $-0.42 (-0.65)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNC

At the moment, CNC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. CNC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNC’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.65%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on CNC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Centene Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CNC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CNC may find value in this recent story:

Centene: Buy The Dislocation Between Price And Value

Photo by FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images One of my favorite “Buffettisms” is “price is what you pay, value is what you get.” While this concept seems simple enough, it often gets ignored, especially when investors chase “hot” stocks at nosebleed valuations. In this article, I’m focused on Centene Corporation (CNC),…

