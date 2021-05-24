Centene Corp (CNC): Price Up $0.33 (0.45)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNC

At the time of this writing, CNC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, CNC ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CNC’s price is up $0.33 (0.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CNC has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Centene Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.