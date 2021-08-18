Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV): Price Now Near $4.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CDEV

Currently, CDEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CDEV; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, CDEV ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CDEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CDEV’s price is up $0.12 (2.82%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CDEV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CDEV: Daily RSI Analysis For CDEV, its RSI is now at 33.3333.

CDEV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

