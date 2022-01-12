CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

