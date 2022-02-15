Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).