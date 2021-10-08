Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT): Price Now Near $48.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CENT

Currently, CENT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CENT ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

CENT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CENT’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the day prior. CENT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CENT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CENT: Daily RSI Analysis CENT’s RSI now stands at 63.7011.

CENT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market