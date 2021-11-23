Century Aluminum Co (CENX): Price Up $0.63 (4.43)% Over Past Day, Up $0.57 (4.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CENX

CENX (Get Ratings)’s 14.78 Century Aluminum Co in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, CENX ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CENX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CENX’s price is up $0.63 (4.43%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CENX has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Century Aluminum Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CENX: Daily RSI Analysis CENX’s RSI now stands at 71.9697.

CENX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market