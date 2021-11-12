Century Communities Inc (CCS): Price Now Near $71.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CCS
At the moment, CCS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (0.71%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CCS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CCS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
CCS ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.
CCS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, CCS’s price is up $0.36 (0.51%) from the day prior. CCS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Century Communities Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
<
CCS: Daily RSI Analysis
<
For CCS News Traders
Investors and traders in CCS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Neighborly COO: We provide access to ‘any home service’ for homeowners
Neighborly COO Mary Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran, details what the company’s app offers to homeowners.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market