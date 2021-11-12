Century Communities Inc (CCS): Price Now Near $71.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CCS

At the moment, CCS's price is up $0.5 (0.71%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CCS has seen its price head up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CCS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CCS ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

CCS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CCS’s price is up $0.36 (0.51%) from the day prior. CCS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Century Communities Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CCS: Daily RSI Analysis For CCS, its RSI is now at 49.0305.

CCS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CCS News Traders

Investors and traders in CCS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Neighborly COO: We provide access to ‘any home service’ for homeowners

Neighborly COO Mary Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran, details what the company’s app offers to homeowners.

